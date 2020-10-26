-
In war-torn Yemen, mothers who bring a sickly baby to the hospital are often reporting that they are unable to breastfeed.
-
Health officials have long touted the benefits of breastfeeding. According to The American Academy of Pediatrics, human milk protects against a variety...
-
Inflexible work schedules and lack of support can make it tough for new mothers in the military to keep breastfeeding their children.
-
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has received a baby friendly accreditation as part of a worldwide initiative. It’s one of 19 hospitals in Florida with...
-
You wouldn't know it by looking at her but, according to her mother, Sandra Lobaina was a biter. “I bit her," said Lobaina, smiling, when asked to...
-
As of July, mothers in all 50 states can freely breastfeed in public. This comes right in time for August, National Breastfeeding Month.
-
The U.S. opposed a World Health Assembly resolution to encourage breastfeeding because it called for limits on the promotion of infant formula, not…
-
Tallahassee’s airport is now one of seven in Florida to offer a new feature for breastfeeding moms.
-
Arnetta Gordon is a Miami-Dade public school teacher. After leaving Miami to escape Hurricane Irma with her husband and four children, she returned to...
-
Tuesday marks the start of World Breastfeeding Week, and a number of Panhandle county health departments are marking the week with several events.