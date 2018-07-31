© 2020 Health News Florida
Tallahassee Celebrates National Breastfeeding Month

WFSU | By Kaleigh Wright
Published July 31, 2018 at 2:53 PM EDT
Credit Jordan Whitt / Unsplash
82% of Leon County mothers breastfeed, according to a 2016 study by the Florida Department of Health.

As of July, mothers in all 50 states can freely breastfeed in public. This comes right in time for August, National Breastfeeding Month.

National Breastfeeding Week is celebrated from August 1 st to the 7 th. Dykibra Gaskin is the Public Health Nutrition Director for the Woman, Infants, and Children Division of the Leon County Health Department. She says her program is hosting the fourth annual Breastfeed Walk for Awareness at Lake Ella.

“We’re coming back to Lake Ella to just have a little bit more of a visible presence to Tallahassee and Leon County,” says Gaskin.

The Breastfeeding Walk will take place from 8 AM to noon on Saturday, August 4 th. Mothers are asked to bring their families and walk the lake. There will be giveaways, local vendors, and doulas providing information on the birthing process and benefits of breastfeeding.

Kaleigh Wright
Kaleigh Wright is a senior at Florida State University pursuing Studio Art, Film Studies, and English.
