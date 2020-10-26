-
Joyce DeGennaro talks about how her students keep her going and why she subscribes to the power of positive thinking.
The added challenge is leading to more partnerships in support of breast cancer awareness and the need for regular mammograms, despite the pandemic,
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the number of Floridians who are getting screened for and diagnosed with breast cancer and other diseases. However,…
Many women get their hair dyed or straightened regularly with products that contain thousands of chemicals. Researchers are teasing out whether our hair habits could be raising our breast cancer risk.
For the first time, one of the new immunotherapy drugs has shown promise against breast cancer in a large study that combined it with chemotherapy to…
Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. One reason may be that they face economic and cultural barriers to taking the medications that can prevent recurrence.
When a woman gets a mammogram at Sand Lake Imaging through October, one will be donated to a woman at Shepherd’s Hope. The non-profit’s CEO Marni Stahlman…
An experimental therapy seems to have eradicated cancer in a patient with metastatic breast cancer who had failed every other treatment. The goal is to reliably repeat that success in more people.
Thousands of breast cancer patients could now safely avoid chemotherapy thanks to a major study of women with moderate risk of recurrence.
Florida women are seeing positive advances in health care, including declining mortality rates for heart disease, breast cancer, and AIDS. However,...