Mayo Clinic experts discuss the latest advancements in breast cancer research

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. On this episode, program host Dr. Joe Sirven explores the latest in breast cancer research.

Experts from the Mayo Clinic join him to discuss risk factors such as high breast density, recent advancements in early detection, treatment options and cancer vaccine development.

The guests were Dr. Pooja Advani, oncologist and director of the Breast Clinic at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, and Keith Knutson , professor of immunology and cancer research at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Then, were talk about merging health education with hip hop.

A neurologist from Columbia University partnered with rapper and producer Doug E. Fresh to teach students to recognize the signs and symptoms of stroke.

Dr. Olajide Williams, founder of Hip-Hop Public Health , shares the inspiration behind "Stroke Ain’t No Joke" and the importance of using creative outlets like music to improve health outcomes in underserved communities.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

