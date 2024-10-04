A conversation about breast cancer and trends in its detection and treatment

Breast Cancer Awareness Month was first observed in October 1985 with the goal of promoting awareness of breast cancer, encouraging early detection and helping to raise money for research.

Data from the CDC show that 42,211 American women died from breast cancer in 2022. It’s the second-leading cause of cancer death among women in the U.S., after lung cancer.

While the death rate has been declining due to advances in early detection and treatment, it remains a significant health issue, especially among women over 50. And there remain disparities in breast cancer mortality rates, with Black women having a higher risk of death compared to white women despite lower incidence rates.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2024, an estimated 310,720 women and 2,800 men will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.

“Gulf Coast Life,” from WGCU in Southwest Florida, gets a sense of how treatments and screenings for breast cancer have evolved over the years with two experts in the field in Lee County:

Dr. Graciela Garton, a oncologist at Advocate Radiation Oncology, and Dr. Natalia Spinelli, a general surgeon and breast oncologist with Precision Healthcare Specialists.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the discussion.