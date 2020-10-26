-
Bills aimed at helping patients save money on contact lenses and confront fewer hurdles in access to drugs passed the Florida Senate Health Policy…
The former owner of a medical clinic who posed as a doctor and illegally supplied steroid injections and other performance-enhancing drugs to…
The U.S. government says New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez gave his cousin nearly $1 million last year to keep secret Rodriguez’s use of performance…
New stories coming out about the anti-aging clinic owned by Tony Bosch include a former minor league baseball player who wanted to lose weight, and chose…
The reporter who wrote the expose on the Florida clinic that supplied steroids to professional athletes is reigniting the discussion with a new book,…
The Health Care Clinic Act, which would close a gap in health-care regulation, passed all four of its Senate committees by a unanimous vote and is poised…
Major League Baseball dropped its lawsuit Wednesday against Biogenesis founder Tony Bosch and his partners, according to Miami New Times. The league,…
High school athletes will face more specific performance-enhancing drug bans, under rules approved Tuesday by the Florida High School Athletic…
In 2011, the Florida Department of Health knew of three patients being "treated" by Tony Bosch, Biogenesis “anti-aging” clinic owner, but it closed the…
Biogenesis, an "anti-aging" clinic in Coral Gables that injected performance-enhancing drugs into professional athletes, had well over 100 of them as…