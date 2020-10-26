-
Scientists are trying to flip the script on control of mosquitoes in an effort to combat dengue fever. Instead of trying to wipe them out, they're infecting them with bacteria.
Scientists discovered that a medication used to treat parasites in horses can fight deadly staph infections. It's a promising new approach to solving the problem of antibiotic resistance.
Researchers think genetically engineered versions of microbes that can live in humans could help treat some rare genetic disorders and perhaps help with Type 1 diabetes, cirrhosis and cancer.
A report by the CDC said the bacteria has infected at least 53 people, including 31 who have been hospitalized. The agency's advice: Throw out pre-cut romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Ariz.
Many marketing claims about the potential benefits of probiotics have raced ahead of the science, say researchers who are now trying to catch up. One NIH study is investigating kids' gut microbes.
For the first time, scientists have carefully analyzed all the critters in a kitchen sponge. There turns out to be a huge number. Despite recent news reports, there is something you can do about it.
A Miami-area beach has been shut down by Florida officials after levels of bacteria from animal intestines were too high.The Miami Herald…
The entire St. Lucie River is open for swimming for the first time in a year after bacteria levels have dropped to an acceptable level.TCPalm reports that…
Surgical equipment used in open heart surgeries and liver transplants may have been contaminated by the manufacturer.While infections are rare, the U.S.…
Think of it as a gift within a gift. Some beneficial gut bacteria contain viruses called "bacteriophages." And some of these phages now have been associated with good intestinal health in humans.