Post-hurricane floodwaters bring warning about deadly bacteria infections

Florida health officials are reminding residents about the increased risk of "life-threatening" bacterial infections through exposure to floodwaters from hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Floodwaters bring increased risk of infections from Vibrio bacteria, such as Vibrio vulnificus.

Vibrio, commonly found in warm coastal waters, can cause illness when ingesting contaminated undercooked seafood or when open wounds are exposed to contaminated water. After heavy rainfall and flooding, the concentration of these bacteria may rise, particularly in brackish and saltwater environments.

Vibrio vulnificus may lead to necrotizing fasciitis, in which the flesh around an open wound dies. Because of this, Vibrio vulnificus is sometimes called a “flesh-eating bacteria,” according to health officials.

The number of infections spiked after Hurricane Ian inundated Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm in 2022. Months after the storm made landfall near Punta Gorda, the health department issued warnings for people to stay out of beach water and beach sand.

After Ian, researchers said they had no problems finding Vibrio DNA samples off the coast of Lee County that showed Vibrio pathogens. Vibro live in warm saltwater and grow rapidly during times of hurricanes, floods and storm surges, according to the research from the universities of Florida and Maryland.

Anwar Huq, one of scientists and co-author of the study, explained that Vibrio cases increase due to a hurricane’s speed and mobility. Hurricanes cause motion that relocates the bacteria. When people enter the water or eat seafood from these areas, they become infected and Vibrio rates increase.

“The organisms are always there,” Huq said in a press release detailing the study. “These are naturally occurring organisms in terms of carpophagous members of the aquatic environment, but hurricanes allow these organisms to move quickly in an area where they usually are not there.”

Symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus may include diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, chills, fast or high heart rate, confusion or disorientation. According to the health department, people should seek medical attention immediately if experiencing these symptoms, especially after exposure to floodwaters.

Individuals who have compromised immune systems, liver disease or open wounds are at higher risk.

Safety precautions:

