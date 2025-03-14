Florida Senate passes comprehensive bill on autism, with a goal to understand its prevalence

The Florida Senate unanimously passed a measure aimed at improving the lives of children with autism and their families.

The bill works to increase early detection and intervention, while filling in the gaps in educational opportunities. One part of the bill is directed at research to learn why autism is increasing.

According to Stuart Republican Sen. Gayle Harrell, the bill sponsor, Florida has more than 20,000 preschoolers and more than 66,000 schoolchildren diagnosed with autism.

“And we look at the services we are providing for them," she said. "Is it adequate? Is it enough? Are we really doing what the state of Florida needs to do to diagnose, treat and provide services to individuals with autism? And this bill is the next step – an amazing, big step.”

Experts say the need for those services is growing.

Amy Wetherby is director of the Autism Institute at Florida State University. She says that before 1970, the ailmet was considered rare. That year, four in 2,500 individuals were considered autistic.

The numbers grew, with the biggest increase between 1970 and 1975, when the federal Individuals With Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) was passed. Wetherby says the law made a major difference in what we understand about the prevalence of autism.

“Before that time, principals of a school could literally send a child home and say to the parent, ‘Your child’s too difficult. We can’t educate your child. Take him home,’ " she said. "But starting in 1975, we have this law that says free and appropriate education for all, and so the U.S. Department of Education then not only oversaw regular education but special education.”

Today, autism is considered to affect one in 36 people. Wetherby says that means autism is affecting more people all the time.

Now, “more legislators are touched and more people are touched by autism," she said. "Most people have it in their family or know someone that has autism in their family or know someone with autism. It’s so common now, one in 36, but likely that’s an underestimate.”

Harrell says she has two nephews with autism, and House Speaker Daniel Perez says he has a brother with the ailment.

The bill will promote collaboration with entities that provide autism research and services. That includes the Centers for Autism and Related Disorders, which has seven locations statewide, FSU's Autism Institute, and the Florida Diagnostic and Learning Resources System.

It also includes the state Agency for Persons With Disabilities, Department of Health, Department of Education and Department of Children & Families.