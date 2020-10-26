-
A Palm Beach Gardens physician on trial for selling steroids and hormone treatments through the Internet took the stand to say he’s just passionate about…
The federal government’s effort to curb the excesses of South Florida’s prescription-happy medical culture -- in this case, “anti-aging” clinics supplying…
A Hollywood acupuncturist who claimed he could make wrinkles disappear and lift bustlines with a “natural” procedure has been charged with practicing…
In 2011, the Florida Department of Health knew of three patients being "treated" by Tony Bosch, Biogenesis “anti-aging” clinic owner, but it closed the…
Biogenesis, an "anti-aging" clinic in Coral Gables that injected performance-enhancing drugs into professional athletes, had well over 100 of them as…
Can red wine slow down the aging process? According to a new study published in Science, a compound found in the skin of grapes activates an anti-aging gene in mice that promotes longevity. Harvard Medical School's David Sinclair discusses the research findings.