From heat-related illness to mosquito-borne infections, physicians are seeing the effects of a warming planet in the exam room. There's a growing push to teach doctors-in-training how to respond.
With frustration mounting over lawmakers' inaction on gun control, the American Medical Association on Tuesday pressed for a ban on assault weapons and…
All medications come with risks, and one of the risks with popular heartburn medicines seems to be that they interfere with the absorption of vitamin B-12. That can cause troubling symptoms, from anemia and depression to dementia.
A Washington Post review of data from Florida outpatient surgery centers discovered that some gastroenterologists and other physicians were being paid for…