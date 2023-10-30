A conversation with AMA president Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld

In this episode of "What’s Health Got To Do With It?" Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld joins us for a wide-ranging conversation about health care.

Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld is president of the American Medical Association.

Ehrenfeld is an anesthesiologist, military physician, bioinformatics researcher and the first openly gay person to hold the position of AMA president.

The American Medical Association boasts a membership of about 271,000 physicians and medical students. Headquartered in Chicago, the AMA is committed to promoting the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health.

Among the topics discussed:



Exploring the AMA’s pivotal role in patient care.

Pandemic preparedness and response.

Navigating politics within the medical community.

The AMA's commitment to patient well-being.

The role the AMA plays in shaping health care in America.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

