WellCare-Centene Merger Poised For Completion

    The St. Louis-based Centene's purchase of WellCare was subject to approvals by numerous state and federal agencies.
The multibillion-dollar merger between Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans and Centene Corp. is expected to close Thursday after meeting all regulatory requirements, the managed-care companies announced Wednesday.

The $17.3 billion merger, announced in March, will combine two of the largest players in Florida’s Medicaid managed-care system.

"We are pleased to achieve this milestone and look forward to closing our acquisition of WellCare and providing more members and communities access to high-quality healthcare," Michael F. Neidorff, Centene's chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement Wednesday. "We also look forward to building on our relationships with providers and government partners through the combined company's wide range of affordable health solutions. We have been working diligently on the integration plans to bring our organizations together so that it is seamless for members, providers and employees of both companies."

