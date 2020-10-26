-
The multibillion-dollar merger between Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans and Centene Corp. closed on Thursday after meeting all regulatory requirements,…
CVS Health swung back to a profit in the second quarter, thanks to an influx of health insurance revenue, and the company raised its 2019 forecast beyond…
A $69 billion merger between CVS and Aetna has been approved by the Department of Justice. This will consolidate the number of prescription drug plans…
By combining a health insurer with a drugstore chain, CVS is looking to provide more care from its network of stores. The deal would also give the merged companies more clout with drugmakers.
The two healthcare giants said they were no longer pursuing the deal. A federal judge blocked the merger in January, citing its likely adverse effect on competition in the health insurance market.
In his decision, Judge John Bates said he believed health insurance giant Aetna had tried to leverage its original support for Obamacare to get federal approval for its acquisition of rival Humana.
South Florida’s Baptist Health hospital network is moving into Palm Beach County with the acquisition of two Bethesda Health hospitals in Boynton Beach,…
The combined company would have an estimated revenue of $115 billion and cover 53 million people in the U.S.
Florida consumers face the risk of higher insurance rates if the merger of health care giants Humana and Aetna goes through, the Tampa Bay Times reports.A…
Tampa General Hospital and Florida Hospital are partnering to build a $60-million “healthplex,” start a home care agency and offer hospice care, the Tampa…