Wakulla County School Students Test Positive For COVID-19

By Blaise Gainey 2 hours ago
Originally published on August 20, 2020 4:18 pm

A week after Wakulla County Schools reopened the local health Department says positive coronavirus tests have been reported. Blaise Gainey has the details.

The district doesn’t disclose how many students and personnel were affected and at what schools, but the Wakulla News reports at least one kindergarten student tested positive. Wakulla Superintendent Robert Pearce says the teacher and students in the classroom where COVID-19 was present have been placed on a 14-day quarantine. The Health Department is currently conducting contact tracing to determine if exposure has been contained.

The Florida Department of Education recently released guidance to schools on how to handle outbreaks. It suggests schools try to limit the impact to the smallest space possible and, instead of shutting a school down, to close the classroom where the outbreak was identified, instead.

