USF Changes Spring Break Dates

After making adjustments to fall semester and Thanksgiving break, the University of South Florida is now changing its academic calendar for the spring 2021 semester in an effort to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19.

USF’s spring break, which was originally scheduled for March 15-21, is being moved to April 12-18.

USF officials say the move will allow them to deliver the last two weeks of instruction in the semester, as well as final exams, remotely. The hope is it will reduce the number of people who return to campus after traveling for spring break.

“The University of South Florida continues to prioritize the health and well-being of our university community as we develop plans for the spring semester,” USF President Steve Currall said in a press release. “We remain committed to making evidence-based decisions that support academic continuity and a safe environment for student and faculty success.”

Classes and final exams are being conducted remotely after the Thanksgiving break for the same reason.

USF's spring semester is still scheduled to start on January 11, 2021, and end on May 6.

