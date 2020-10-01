Sumter's 21% Positivity Linked To COVID-19 Cases At Coleman Prison

  • coleman prison building and sign
    A health department spokeswoman says cases from the Coleman prison are contributing to the county spike.
An increase in COVID-19 cases in Sumter County is tied to newly reported data Wednesday from the federal prison complex in Coleman.

But The Villages retirement community also added 20 cases, according to the state, as it prepares to revive its social life next week. 

The Villages will begin nightly concerts on the town squares and club activities in the recreation centers.

Sumter added 61 new positive tests on Tuesday and one additional death, bringing its death toll to 70. The positivity rate was 9.4% on Monday and more than 21% on Tuesday.

A Florida Department of Health spokeswoman says cases from Coleman are contributing to the spike.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports 257 active cases among prisoners there and 106 among staff. So far, three inmates have died.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Sumter County
prisons
The Villages

Related Content

Florida Reports 1,948 New COVID-19 Cases, 175 Deaths

Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 1,948 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 706,516.

The state received 44,812 test results Tuesday, and 5.03% of new tests were positive, marking the second straight day the test rate was over five percent.

The statewide positivity rate was down in the 4% range from Sept. 24 until Sept. 28.

There were 353 new positive cases in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Florida Researchers Find Possible COVID-19 Drug Strategy

Red and gray 3D model of COVID-19. Looks like a sphere with red trees on it.
CDC

Scientists at the Scripps Research Institute in Palm Beach County say they have found a possible way for drugs to treat COVID-19.

Florida Order On Limiting Evictions, Foreclosures Expires

DeSantis talks
The Florida Channel

Pointing to a move by the federal government to halt evictions, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday let expire an executive order aimed at limiting evictions and foreclosures.

DeSantis on Aug. 31 approved a one-month extension of an order to prevent foreclosures and evictions involving residents “adversely” affected by COVID-19. That order made clear foreclosures and evictions could move forward in circumstances unrelated to the pandemic, such as for non-payment of rent.

But on Sept. 4, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order to halt evictions through the end of the year “to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”