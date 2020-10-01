Sumter's 21% Positivity Linked To COVID-19 Cases At Coleman Prison

An increase in COVID-19 cases in Sumter County is tied to newly reported data Wednesday from the federal prison complex in Coleman.

But The Villages retirement community also added 20 cases, according to the state, as it prepares to revive its social life next week.

The Villages will begin nightly concerts on the town squares and club activities in the recreation centers.

Sumter added 61 new positive tests on Tuesday and one additional death, bringing its death toll to 70. The positivity rate was 9.4% on Monday and more than 21% on Tuesday.

A Florida Department of Health spokeswoman says cases from Coleman are contributing to the spike.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports 257 active cases among prisoners there and 106 among staff. So far, three inmates have died.