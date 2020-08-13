Some Workers At Palmetto High Sent Home After COVID Exposure At School

  • Palmetto High School building and marquee
    Contact tracing found that a number of employees at Palmetto High School had direct exposure to the person with the virus.
The principal of a Palmetto High School says several employees are quarantining for 14 days after being exposed to the coronavirus on campus.

Principal Carl Auckerman emailed families of students that Manatee County officials were alerted to the confirmed case on Wednesday.

Contact tracing found that a number of employees had direct exposure to the person.

The Bradenton Herald reported it was unclear how many people were sent home.

The principal assured parents the school is being sanitized daily.

School is set to begin on Monday, and students have chosen whether to attend classes or continue with remote learning.

schools
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Manatee County
palmetto

New Judge Sets Hearing In Florida School Reopening Lawsuit

By News Service of Florida 1 hour ago
Teacher pointing in front of screen
Airfocus / Unsplash

As students in a dozen counties return to classrooms this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson has scheduled a Thursday hearing in a lawsuit about Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s mandate that schools reopen campuses.

Teachers Ponder Early Retirement As Schools Reopen

By Ana Ceballos / News Service of Florida 1 hour ago
Miami Herald

Dave Galloway, an Army veteran and sixth grade science teacher in Jackson County, is used to assessing risk in his life. 

When COVID-19 swept over Florida this spring, the 64-year-old refrained from going to church and restaurants. He ordered groceries online. And he made sure to wear a face mask and carry hand sanitizer every time he left the house.

Antibody Test Used In Rapid Testing For Lake County Teachers, Students

By Joe Byrnes / WMFE Aug 12, 2020
Matt Cady with Adult Medicine of Lake County answered school board questions about the Healgen rapid antibody test.
Lake County Public Schools

Lake County Public Schools started a massive coronavirus testing program Monday using rapid antibody tests from Healgen.

The blood tests appear to be used for a diagnostic purpose – which is at odds with recommendations from the FDA, CDC and state Health Department.