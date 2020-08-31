Some Coronavirus Restrictions Ease Up In South Florida

Some coronavirus restrictions are starting to ease up in parts of South Florida.

In Miami-Dade County, restaurants were allowed to welcome back diners to indoor seating Monday for the first time in almost two months, provided masks were worn and the establishments operated at 50% capacity.

Most indoor dining has been banned in the county since early July to stop the spread of the disease.

In Palm Beach County, officials issued an order allowing tattoo and body piercing parlors, as well as tanning salons, to reopen.

The businesses will have to adapt appropriate safety protocols to stop the spread of the virus.

The changes come just a few weeks after Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was considering allowing South Florida to move into Phase 2 of reopening.