Fewest COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Florida Since June

The numbers reported Sunday by the Florida Department of Health brings the total death toll statewide since the pandemic began to 11,263.

Three of the deaths were reported in the Tampa Bay area.

According to the Department of Health, the deaths did not necessarily happen in the 24 hours since Saturday's report, as some occurred previously and were disclosed to the state since the last report.

Health officials reported that 2,583 more people tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday’s report.

That brings the total number of cases statewide to 621,586.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, another 533 new cases were reported Sunday.

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests reported by the state – reflecting the percent of people who tested positive for the first time – was 5.14% statewide. The results of 60,074 tests were returned Saturday.

The state has conducted an average of just over 64,400 tests per day over the last two weeks.

It’s the 12th straight day the positivity rate was under 7.5%.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Sunday, August 30:

Hillsborough: 37,013

Pinellas: 19,888

Polk: 16,894

Manatee: 10,418

Pasco: 8,028

Sarasota: 7,193

Hernando: 2,601

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: