Seek Help For Suicidal Thoughts, Especially In A Pandemic, Experts Urge

By Kerry Sheridan 51 minutes ago
  • Laurie Elbow is the director of clinical services at Suncoast Center in Pinellas County
    SCREENSHOT: Facebook
Originally published on September 11, 2020 2:06 am

Many people are isolated because of the coronavirus, and researchers have found that depression and suicidal thoughts are on the rise. Since September is National Suicide Prevention Month, experts want to get the word out that help is available.

One person dies by suicide every two hours in Florida on average, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for people ages 15-24, and second leading cause for people ages 25-34.

According to Laurie Elbow, director of clinical services at Suncoast Center in Pinellas County, if someone in your life seems down, take time to ask them how they feel.

“Ask the question, if they are feeling like they are suicidal or if they want to end their life," Elbow said.

"Those questions aren’t questions that prompt people to think about something. But if they are thinking about it, be present, be able to listen to the answer and reach out through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for some support.”

Elbow says something everyone can do, right now, is enter the national suicide hotline number - 1-800-273-8255 - into their phones so it’s handy if they, or someone they know, needs it.

"It's a real sign of strength for people to recognize and reach out for help," said Elbow.

"Now is a perfect time to do it. There are good resources in our community and people are on the other side, wanting to help," she said.

Elbow will be speaking more about how to help people who may be at risk during a Facebook Live event on suicide prevention Friday at 1 p.m.

Gina Jordan contributed reporting for this article.

Tags: 
suicide
mental health
teen suicide
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Staggering Statistics In Florida On World Suicide Prevention Day

By Gina Jordan 20 hours ago

This is World Suicide Prevention Day - a day to remember those lost to suicide and raise awareness of resources available to Floridians who may need support.

The Pandemic Has Researchers Worried About Teen Suicide

By 23 hours ago

Teen and youth anxiety and depression are getting worse since COVID lockdowns began in March, early studies suggest, and many experts say they fear a corresponding increase in youth suicide.

At the end of June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveyed Americans on their mental health. They found symptoms of anxiety and depression were up sharply across the board between March and June, compared with the same time the previous year. And young people seemed to be the hardest-hit of any group.

Pandemic's Emotional Hammer Hits Hard

By Sep 2, 2020

Nearly a quarter of people in the United States are experiencing symptoms of depression, according to a study published Wednesday. That's nearly three times the number before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

And those with a lower income, smaller savings and people severely affected by the pandemic — either through a job loss, for example, or by the death of a loved one — are more likely to be bearing the burden of these symptoms.