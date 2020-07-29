Pinellas Delays Start Of School Year By 2 Weeks

By editor 51 minutes ago
  • Schools across Pinellas County, including Countryside High School in Clearwater, will open on Aug. 24.
    Schools across Pinellas County, including Countryside High School in Clearwater, will open on Aug. 24.
    CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA
Originally published on July 29, 2020 7:36 am

The Pinellas County School Board voted Tuesday to delay the start of the school year from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24.

RELATED: When Schools Across Greater Tampa Bay Region Will Reopen

Superintendent Michael Grego recommended pushing the beginning of the school year back last week. The move means the end of the school year will go from May 27 to June 9, 2021.

According to a press release, the change is being made “in an abundance of caution for the safety, health and well-being of students and staff."

In addition, the delay will give Pinellas school administrators more time to create a schedule based on the learning choices families face for the fall.

Parents will have the option of sending their children back to classrooms or selecting between two remote learning alternatives.

Tags: 
schools
Pinellas County
Pinellas County Schools
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Surge Past 6,000 On Deadliest Day Yet For The Virus

By 41 minutes ago

State officials reported the most deaths in a single day from the coronavirus Tuesday.

The report from the Florida Department of Health showed 186 deaths in the state since Monday’s report; pushing the statewide toll to 6,117. The previous single day high was 173 deaths reported less than a week ago on Thursday.

Demonstrators Demand Florida Rescind State School Reopening Mandate

By editor Jul 28, 2020

Protestors opposed to the full reopening of Florida schools demonstrated near the Governor's Mansion Saturday evening. The group included students, educators and health care workers.

Nearly 100 demonstrators walked or drove from the State Department of Education Building to the Mansion. Among the speakers was retired nurse Janet Timken. "We are here to say we really don't think it will be safe for the schools to reopen," she proclaimed to loud applause.

In Reversal, Trump Says Schools In Coronavirus Hot Spots Should Delay Reopening

By Jul 23, 2020

Public schools should delay reopening in coronavirus hot spots but should open fully if they want to receive tens of billions of dollars in new federal aid, President Trump said in a White House briefing.

At the news conference Thursday, Trump talked in more detail than he has in the past about the reopening of schools. He also announced new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on reopening schools.

Polls: Parents Are Hurting Without Child Care But In No Rush To Reopen Schools

By Jul 23, 2020

For American families with children, the pandemic has meant lost income, increased child care responsibilities, worry and stress. But a majority are not eager for schools to reopen this fall, given the health risk.