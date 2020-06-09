‘More Ready Than Ever Before’: FEMA Says COVID-19 Prepared It For Hurricane Season

By Samantha J. Gross 49 minutes ago
  • FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor talks with the media about hurricane season and the coronavirus outbreak at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center in Doral on June 8, 2020.
    CHARLES TRAINOR JR. / Miami Herald
Originally published on June 9, 2020 7:20 am

After months of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has never been more ready for hurricane season.

“Ninety days of COVID-19 response makes us more ready than ever before,” FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said Monday at a press conference at the Miami-Dade County Emergency Operations Center in Doral.

Weather experts are predicting another above-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2020, which started June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

