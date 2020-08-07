Medicaid Managed-Care Plans To Get Rate Increase

By 15 minutes ago
  • iStock

Florida’s Medicaid managed-care plans will see their rates increase later this year, state officials said Thursday.

The plans that participate in Florida’s Medicaid managed-care market will have an average 1.5 percent rate increase effective Oct. 1, according to Tom Wallace, an assistant deputy secretary for Medicaid finance and data analytics at the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Wallace told state economists that the average 1.5 percent increase in rates is less than a previously projected 2 percent increase. 

The Legislature included a 2 percent rate increase in the budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1, Wallace said.

Medicaid long-term managed care plans will see about a 2.3 percent increase, but Wallace said part of that boost is attributable to the Legislature’s decision to increase funding for nursing homes by $70 million.

Wallace told members of the Social Services Estimating Conference Committee about the rate increases during a meeting on Thursday.

Final estimates on Medicaid spending for the 2020-21 fiscal year were not immediately available following the meeting. Florida had more than 4.1 million people enrolled in Medicaid as of June 30, according to the latest available data. The number of Medicaid enrollees has been increasing because of job losses and other economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials predict that Medicaid enrollment will balloon by more than 14 percent during the state’s current fiscal year, with economists predicting an average monthly enrollment of 4.36 million people.

Most Medicaid beneficiaries - 3.2 million - are in managed-care plans as a result of a law that instituted a statewide managed-care system. The state has contracts with 13 managed-care companies to offer health services to poor, elderly and disabled residents.

The state also has contracts with five managed-care plans to provide specialty services - such as mental-health services, care for people with HIV and AIDS and care to children with chronic medical conditions.

Tags: 
Medicaid
AHCA
Agency for Health Care Administration

Related Content

AHCA: Medicaid Managed Care Changes On The Way

By Aug 5, 2020
Medicaid
iStock

As the number of Floridians relying on Medicaid for health care climbs, the state is moving to change a rule about disenrollment and when people can request to be switched to different managed care plans.

Health Providers Get More Time To Seek Federal Aid

By Aug 4, 2020
child at doctor's office getting a bandaid
CDC

A deadline to apply for additional funds has been extended to Aug. 28 for health care providers who take part in Medicaid and the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program.

The money is part of an effort by the federal government to provide assistance to medical providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medicaid Enrollment Expected To Top 4.3 Million

By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida Aug 4, 2020

Medicaid enrollment will balloon by more than 14 percent during the state’s current fiscal year, with economists predicting an average monthly enrollment of 4.36 million people.

The economists, who met last week to discuss the enrollment trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic, did not estimate the costs associated with the surge in enrollment. They will meet Thursday to look at the financial impact.

Safety Net Hospitals Seek ‘Fair Share’ Of Federal Money

By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida Aug 3, 2020
Tampa General Hospital
WUSF

Congress, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, set aside $13 billion to help safety-net hospitals that treat a majority of poor, elderly and disabled patients.

But some of Florida’s largest safety-net hospitals - including Jackson Memorial, UF Health Shands and Tampa General - didn’t qualify for the funding included in a federal-stimulus bill known as the CARES Act, while seeing their finances deteriorate as they shifted from providing “elective” surgeries and procedures to dealing with coronavirus cases.