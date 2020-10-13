Manatee County Schools To Vote On Learning Options For Next Term

By Cathy Carter 1 hour ago
  • The issue of school learning options are being pondered across Florida as school districts try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Originally published on October 13, 2020 6:26 am

Since classes started on Aug. 17, students in Manatee County are either full-time at the physical school, full-time distance learning or a combination of the two.

Last week Manatee County School Superintendent Cynthia Saunders recommended eliminating the hybrid program which would affect close to 8,000 students. The school board rejected that plan.

Manatee's efforts are similar to options being pondered across Florida as school districts try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. But even as plans develop, the issue of who pays for online learning may complicate matters more.

Florida schools won state permission to get full funding for the virtual model for the first semester only.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has yet to say whether that support will be extended.

Appeal Court Sides With Florida Leaders In School Reopening Fight

By The News Service of Florida Oct 10, 2020

Saying that “nothing in the emergency order requires any teacher or any student to return to the classroom,” a state appeals court Friday overturned a ruling that said Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran violated the Florida Constitution when he issued a July order aimed at reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manatee Repeals Mask Rule

By editor Oct 1, 2020

Manatee County commissioners repealed the county's mandatory mask rule Tuesday. Commissioners voted to replace the emergency resolution with a proclamation that says that while masks will no longer be mandated, businesses are "encouraged" to require patrons to wear them, according to the Herald Tribune.

Manatee County Principal Placed On Leave For Violating COVID-19 Policy

By Cathy Carter Aug 31, 2020

According to the Sarasota Herald Tribune, Principal Paul Hockenbury was tested for the coronavirus on Aug. 12. While he awaited test results, he continued going to work.

Students were not yet in school, but teachers and staff were on site for training.

Hockenbury notified the school community of his positive test result on August 16 in an internal school newsletter update, obtained by the Herald-Tribune.

Kinnan school staff were then notified of a confirmed case on campus. Exposed employees were sent home to isolate for 14 days.