Manatee Repeals Mask Rule

Manatee County commissioners repealed the county's mandatory mask rule Tuesday. Commissioners voted to replace the emergency resolution with a proclamation that says that while masks will no longer be mandated, businesses are "encouraged" to require patrons to wear them, according to the Herald Tribune.

The move comes after Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida is moving into phase three of the state's reopening plan. DeSantis signed an executive order lifting capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants and prohibiting local municipalities from collecting fines and fees from individuals who've violated local mask mandates.

Mandatory mask rules remain in effect in other regions of Southwest Florida including Collier County, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island.

