Jacksonville Named COVID-19 Hotspot By US Health Department

Jacksonville has been added to the list of cities that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has deemed “hotspot jurisdictions.”

As a result, federal temporary surge COVID-19 testing locations have opened in Jacksonville:

Officials are recommending appointments be made online ahead of time for the three sites at DoINeedACovid19Test.com. The temporary sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing on Wednesday, July 15.

Additional details are available here.

The state of Florida's testing site located at TIAA Bank Field is also continuing to test daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Updates on the status of the testing locations, such as when they reach daily capacity, will be shared from the @FloridaPIOs Twitter account.

“Surge testing efforts will temporarily increase federal support to communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak,” the HHS wrote on its website.

Jacksonville has seen increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in June with 601 new cases reported Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

At the time of this story’s publication, 10,308 Duval County residents had tested positive for COVID-19, with 70 deaths and 387 hospitalizations. The median age of those infected in Duval County is 35.

Tuesday Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced he was self-quarantining at home after being exposed to some with COVID-19 and Gov. Ron DeSantis extended Florida’s state of emergency for at least two more months.

Wednesday morning the state reported 223,783 total COVID-19 cases in Florida with 3,889 resident deaths and 102 deaths of non-residents. Hospitals across the state were treating 16,758 COVID-19 patients.

