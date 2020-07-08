Florida Extends COVID-19 State Of Emergency

Florida will remain under a state of emergency because of COVID-19 for at least two more months, including during the Republican National Convention in late August in Jacksonville.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday issued a 60-day extension of the state of emergency, which was initially issued March 9 and extended in May.

The order authorizes a wide range of actions and directs the Division of Emergency Management to coordinate the state’s response, while allowing the governor to direct necessary money and supplies.