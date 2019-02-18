Hemp Farming Could Soon Be Legal In Florida

By Morgan Martin 1 hour ago
Originally published on February 15, 2019 6:11 pm

Lawmakers are considering legislation to recognize and regulate the industry. 

Hemp is a cannabis plant like marijuana but this kind doesn’t get people high since its low in THC. Bartlow Republican Senator Ben Albritton is behind a bill that would let farmers grow the plant. But, it would also create rules governing that growth. For example, he’s working on language for a seed certification program to make sure farmers use low THC seeds.

“I look forward to working with farmers and others in the supply chain as it develops… To make sure the state is granting every opportunity for the industry to flourish and not be a burden on its ability to create profit, create jobs, create community empowerment.”

Albritton also says the farmers will have to register and open their farms for inspection by the state Department of Agriculture.

