FSU Quarantine Dorm Fills Up As Leon County Covid-19 Cases Rise

By Robbie Gaffney 58 minutes ago
  • Florida State University has placed signs across campus reminding students to wear their masks. But some students aren't following that rule.
    Florida State University has placed signs across campus reminding students to wear their masks. But some students aren't following that rule.
    Robbie Gaffney / WFSU-FM
Originally published on September 8, 2020 5:27 pm

The New York Times lists Tallahassee as the 2nd metro area where coronavirus cases are rising the fastest, on a population-adjusted basis. Leon County has 7,943 COVID-19 infections.

15 to 24-year-olds are making up most of the new coronavirus cases in Leon County. Florida State University reports 839 students have become infected. One of the college's designated quarantine dorms, Rogers Hall, is already full. It is currently housing 84 students. The other quarantine dorm, Salley Hall, has about 15 students so far. The university is not currently planning to set up a third dorm for students infected with COVID-19.

Videos and pictures of college-aged people not wearing masks or social distancing are getting posted on social media. The university plans to randomly test asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff starting next week. President John Thrasher says students caught breaking COVID-19 safety guidelines could face serious consequences.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
FSU
Florida State University
colleges
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

Inside FSU Dorms, Some Students Choose To Ignore Face Mask, Social Distancing Guidelines

By Robbie Gaffney Aug 27, 2020

Florida State University classes are in full swing. Students walk across campus and lounge on Landis Green. Some wear masks—others don't. University policy requires faculty, staff, and students to mask up—whether they're outside, in classrooms or residence halls. But that's not always happening, says Jennifer, who lives in one of the dorms on FSU's campus.

FSU COVID-19 Guidelines Not Accessible To All Students

By Robbie Gaffney Aug 27, 2020

Florida State University has posted signs on campus and inside buildings asking students to wear masks and practice social distancing. But some students are having a difficult time accessing all of Florida State University's COVID-19 guidelines.

When Reahna Robinson stepped into an elevator inside her dorm, and another person joined her, something didn't feel right.

"I was kind of feeling a little bit uncomfortable just because it was a tight space," Robinson says.

FAMU's COVID-19 Safeguards Include Quarantine; School Won't Say Where

By Adriana Alexander Sep 8, 2020

Florida A&M University will place students who are exposed to the coronavirus in campus apartments but the school is mum about identifying which ones students will be placed in. Since the start of August. 14 students and nearly 20 staff members have tested positive for Covid-19. Two students have already been moved and placed in quarantine.

Florida Universities Try To Stem Coronavirus Cases

By Ana Ceballos / News Service of Florida Aug 26, 2020
John Thrasher
News Service of Florida

Florida university officials have started suspending fraternities and punishing students who flout coronavirus-safety measures, as schools grapple with cases of the virus at the beginning of the fall semester.

Alleged Off-Campus Parties Put FGCU Fall Term in Jeopardy

By Andrea Perdomo Aug 31, 2020

Academic institutions across the country are grappling with how to keep campuses open while keeping students and faculty safe during the pandemic.

At Florida Gulf Coast University, reports of off-campus parties have already put the future of the fall semester in jeopardy.

At FGCU, faculty members like Lutgert College of Business professor Michael Zahaby are taking the responsibility of trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 seriously.