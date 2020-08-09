Florida Reports Drop In Coronavirus Cases As U.S. Hits 5 Million Mark

Originally published on August 9, 2020 1:15 pm

On a day when the country passed the 5 million mark in positive coronavirus cases, Florida reported a drop in the number of positive cases and deaths on Sunday.

After a steady rise during the week,  the Florida Department of Health reported in its Sunday report that 6,229 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. This brings the statewide total to 532,806.

It's the lowest total since the state reported 5,409 people tested positive on Aug. 5, following the closure of testing sites run by the state in areas affected by Tropical Storm Isaias. 

Of the more than 85,300 test results the state received on Saturday, 8.46% came back positive.
 

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 951 people tested positive since Saturday, including 319 new cases in Hillsborough County and 177 in Polk.

The state also reported 77 deaths due to COVID-19 complications in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 8,186. There were six deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region, including three in Pinellas County.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Sunday, August 9:

  • Hillsborough: 32,587
  • Pinellas: 17,879
  • Polk: 14,301
  • Manatee: 9,288
  • Pasco: 7,080
  • Sarasota: 6,231
  • Hernando: 2,022

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • August 9: 6,229 /77
  • August 8: 8,502 / 182
  • August 7: 7,686 / 180
  • August 6: 7,650 / 120
  • August 5: 5,409 / 225
  • August 4: 5,446 / 245
  • August 3: 4,752 / 73
  • August 2: 7,104 / 62
  • August 1: 9,642 / 179
  • July 31: 9,007 / 257
  • July 30: 9,956 /253
  • July 29: 9,446 /216
  • July 28: 9,230 /186
  • July 27: 8,892 /77

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

President Donald Trump’s administration announced last month that it would send “point of care” COVID-19 test kits to nursing homes in viral hotspots and to facilities the federal government considered to be at an elevated risk for COVID-19 outbreaks.