Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Legislator Can't Donate Plasma At Own Event Due To FDA Policy

Health News Florida | By Jessica Bakeman / WLRN
Published August 10, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT
State Rep. Shevrin Jones is interviewed by TV station
Facebook
State Rep. Shevrin Jones calls his deferral a discriminatory, adding that "painful is an understatement."

State Rep. Shevrin Jones is the first — and only — out, gay, Black member of the Florida Legislature.

He’s also a survivor of COVID-19.

He, his brother and his parents — his dad is West Park Mayor Eric Jones — all recovered from the coronavirus and planned to donate their plasma.

But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s long-standing and controversial policy banning some gay men from giving blood stopped Jones from making the donation.

The rule dates back to 1983 and is rooted in fears over the AIDS crisis. It’s been revised over the years — at this point, men who have had sex with men in the last three months are banned.

In a text, Jones,  called his deferral an “obvious discriminatory act” and said of the experience: “Painful is an understatement.”

His family members and 20 others donated plasma during the event in Hollywood, Florida.

Jones, a Democrat from Broward County, is currently running for state Senate.

Health News Floridaplasmaantibodiescoronavirus antibodiesCOVID-19CoronavirusSouth Florida
