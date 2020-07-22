Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 380,000; Daily Death Toll Again Surpasses 130

By 7 minutes ago
  • Wednesday's report from the Florida Department of Health shows the coronavirus case count is near 380,000 - as the death toll exceeded 130 for the second straight day.
    Wednesday's report from the Florida Department of Health shows the coronavirus case count is near 380,000 - as the death toll exceeded 130 for the second straight day.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on July 22, 2020 11:53 am

The toll of COVID-19-related deaths in Florida surpassed 130 for the second-straight day Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 139  people have died in the state in the 24-hour period since Tuesday, bringing the statewide total deaths to 5,345. It was the second-highest number of deaths in Florida since the pandemic began; and five more than Tuesday’s toll. On July 16, 156 deaths were recorded.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials on Wednesday reported 42 deaths, including 14 in Polk County; a record high for the county.

Wednesday’s report also shows 379,619 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 9,785 positive tests since Tuesday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,329 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Tuesday’s report.

Of the 102,190 test results that came back Tuesday, 10.55% of those tested for the first time were positive.

There have been 9,530 people hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 81 more than Tuesday’s report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Wednesday, July 22:

  • Hillsborough: 24,891
  • Pinellas: 14,191
  • Polk: 10,309
  • Manatee: 7,078
  • Pasco: 5,260
  • Sarasota: 4,567
  • Hernando: 1,273

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • July 22: 9,785 /139
  • July 21: 9,444 /134
  • July 20: 10,343 /90
  • July 19: 12,478 /87
  • July 18: 10,328 /90
  • July 17: 11,466 /128
  • July 16: 13,965 /156
  • July 15: 10,181 /112
  • July 14: 9,194 /132
  • July 13: 12,624 / 35
  • July 12: 15,700 / 45
  • July 11: 10,360 / 95
  • July 10: 11,433/ 93
  • July 9: 8,935 / 120

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

Florida Health Care Workers Feeling Strain Of Coronavirus Surge

By 14 hours ago

As Florida’s coronavirus cases break national records, health workers say they’re feeling the strain. While most hospitals still have room to take in more patients, some doctors and nurses say they're being pushed to their limits.


Scientists Want To Know More About Using UV Light To Fight COVID Spread

By Will Stone / Kaiser Health News 14 hours ago
Inside Marlaina's Mediterranean Kitchen, a Seattle-area eatery, which is battling the coronavirus using UV light.
Will Stone / for Kaiser Health News

High up near the ceiling, in the dining room of his Seattle-area restaurant, Musa Firat recently installed a “killing zone” — a place where swaths of invisible electromagnetic energy penetrate the air, ready to disarm the coronavirus and other dangerous pathogens that drift upward in tiny, airborne particles.

'Take This Seriously Now' Warns A New York Doctor With Miami Roots

By 15 hours ago

Doctors are warning that Miami is turning into the latest coronavirus epicenter in the country.

New York faced a similar challenge not too long ago. The city went into a lockdown as a surge of patients strained the hospital system.

DeSantis, Health Officials Say ICU Beds Available

By Blaise Gainey 15 hours ago

Despite reports of ICU beds filling up in some hospitals, Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida’s Healthcare system is in good shape.

“You’ve heard different things about no ICU beds here or there, and I think it’s important to kind of explain how some of this works. So the big picture item is this morning’s census is that statewide 24% of the hospital beds in the state of Florida are empty," DeSantis said. "That’s over 14,000 hospital beds and about 20% of the ICU beds are empty and that’s over 1,000 ICU beds.”