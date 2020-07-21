DeSantis, Health Officials Say ICU Beds Available

Despite reports of ICU beds filling up in some hospitals, Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida’s Healthcare system is in good shape.

“You’ve heard different things about no ICU beds here or there, and I think it’s important to kind of explain how some of this works. So the big picture item is this morning’s census is that statewide 24% of the hospital beds in the state of Florida are empty," DeSantis said. "That’s over 14,000 hospital beds and about 20% of the ICU beds are empty and that’s over 1,000 ICU beds.”

During a roundtable discussion Tuesday, DeSantis pointed out some of the ICU beds are being used by patients who have not tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials who joined the roundtable say they saw a decrease in people coming in which has now led to worse health conditions. Advent Senior Vice President of Ambulatory Services for the Central Florida Division Scott Brady explained.

“In March and April we saw a decrease in heart attacks and strokes significantly and the question what’s going on? And then as folks started coming in they started coming in in a more serious state having to stay longer and their condition has been worse.”

Brady says those not coming in or probably just fearful of getting COVID-19 from patients that are in the hospital. But he assures that all patients with the coronavirus have their own section allowing other patients to not have to share a space with them.

