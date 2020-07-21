© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis, Health Officials Say ICU Beds Available

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published July 21, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
long corridor in hospital with surgical beds. tinted picture
long corridor in hospital with surgical beds. tinted picture

Despite reports of ICU beds filling up in some hospitals, Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida’s Healthcare system is in good shape.

“You’ve heard different things about no ICU beds here or there, and I think it’s important to kind of explain how some of this works. So the big picture item is this morning’s census is that statewide 24% of the hospital beds in the state of Florida are empty," DeSantis said. "That’s over 14,000 hospital beds and about 20% of the ICU beds are empty and that’s over 1,000 ICU beds.”

During a roundtable discussion Tuesday, DeSantis pointed out some of the ICU beds are being used by patients who have not tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials who joined the roundtable say they saw a decrease in people coming in which has now led to worse health conditions. Advent Senior Vice President of Ambulatory Services for the Central Florida Division Scott Brady explained.

“In March and April we saw a decrease in heart attacks and strokes significantly and the question what’s going on? And then as folks started coming in they started coming in in a more serious state having to stay longer and their condition has been worse.”

Brady says those not coming in or probably just fearful of getting COVID-19 from patients that are in the hospital. But he assures that all patients with the coronavirus have their own section allowing other patients to not have to share a space with them.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridahospitalsCoronavirusCOVID-19Gov Ron DeSantis
Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. Blaise hails from Windermere, Florida. He graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He formerly worked for The Florida Channel, WTXL-TV, and before graduating interned with WFSU News. He is excited to return to the newsroom. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports, Netflix, outdoor activities and anything involving his daughter.
See stories by Blaise Gainey
Related Content