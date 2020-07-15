DeSantis Sued For Not Providing Sign Language Interpreters During Coronavirus Briefings

By Robbie Gaffney 55 minutes ago
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, arrives for a roundtable discussion with Miami-Dade County mayors during the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Miami.
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, arrives for a roundtable discussion with Miami-Dade County mayors during the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Miami.
    Lynne Sladky / AP Photo
Originally published on July 14, 2020 5:48 pm

Disability Rights Florida is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis and his executive office for not having a sign language interpreter during coronavirus press conferences. Disability Rights Florida is filing the lawsuit. Its lead attorney says DeSantis is breaking the law.

When viewers tune in to watch the governor, someone is missing. It's the person responsible for translating the governor's words into American Sign Language (ASL). Disability Rights Florida's lead attorney Ann Siegel says some Floridians who are deaf and hard of hearing depend on that interpreter.

"There are some individuals that studies show are approximately at a four to six grade level in reading, so closed captioning would be written normally at a higher level of reading, and it's not as accurate."

Siegel says closed captioning can be hard to understand because sometimes it skips words or uses the wrong ones. Siegel explains her group tried contacting DeSantis several times, but he never answered, prompting the lawsuit.

"In a perfect world, we would like him to immediately start including ASL interpreting services in all of his news briefings."

A similar lawsuit was filed against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he didn't have an interpreter during his daily TV COVID-19 briefings. Instead, viewers had to go online to see the interpreter. In that case, a federal judge ruled that Cuomo had to have the interpreter in the same frame as him while on TV.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
Gov Ron DeSantis
COVID-19
Coronavirus
disabilities
ASL
American Sign Language

Related Content

Deaf Community Faces Access Issues To Vital Government Updates

By Melody Ocasio / WUFT Jun 15, 2020
Licensed interpreter David Phillips volunteered to sign a March 31 update from Marion County after noticing it did not have an interpreter. County Commission Chairwoman Kathy Bryant speaks at left.
WUFT

Getting news when it’s relevant is a luxury.

For the past three months, local governments in Florida have provided updates about the coronavirus pandemic, hurricane season and the Black Lives Matter movement. Many who are hard of hearing or deaf have received this information days after it was first announced.

Mayors In Hard-Hit South Florida Critique State's Handling Of COVID-19, With Thank-You's Peppered In

By Ryan Dailey 56 minutes ago

Governor Ron DeSantis held a roundtable discussion in Miami Tuesday, attended by mayors from across the hardest-hit area in Florida.

Most of the local leaders offered critiques of the state’s response to COVID-19. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told the governor a statewide mask mandate needs to come from DeSantis to ensure compliance.

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Hit Record Highs; Pinellas County Almost Doubles Previous High Death Count

By 1 hour ago

Tuesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows it was the deadliest day for COVID-19-related deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Health officials reported 132 deaths in the state since Monday’s report. It’s the largest number of deaths the state has recorded in a 24-hour period. The previous high was 120 deaths; recorded on July 9.

Officials Look To Bolster Florida Supply Of Remdesivir

By Christine Sexton / News Service Of Florida 23 hours ago
Remdesivir is used in a hospital to treat COVID-19
WMFE

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said Monday he had received reports from several Florida hospitals in the previous 24 hours about a potential shortage of a key drug that has been used to help patients battling COVID-19.

“I am in contact with federal officials in hopes of addressing this matter immediately,” Rubio, R-Fla., said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

DeSantis Pushes For More Coronavirus Antibody Testing In Florida

By Regan McCarthy Jul 13, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for more coronavirus antibody testing in Florida. He says the tests will help health officials have a better understanding of how the virus has spread throughout the state. But some experts have raised concerns about the accuracy of the tests.

DeSantis says he thinks Florida’s coronavirus numbers don’t fully reflect the number of people in the state who have gotten the virus.

Florida House Passes ASL Interpreters Bill Unanimously

By Kate Payne Feb 21, 2016

Currently there are no standard qualifications for American Sign Language interpreters in public schools. But Thursday the Florida House passed a bill unanimously that could that.