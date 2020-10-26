-
As coronavirus cases surge in Florida, businesses are responding by requiring face masks, creating a problem for hearing-impaired people who rely on…
-
Disability Rights Florida is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis and his executive office for not having a sign language interpreter during Coronavirus press conferences. Disability Rights Florida is filing the lawsuit. Its lead attorney says DeSantis is breaking the law.
-
Getting news when it’s relevant is a luxury.For the past three months, local governments in Florida have provided updates about the coronavirus pandemic,…
-
A warning about pizza and a big bear as Hurricane Irma approached Florida is prompting a bill addressing how the state communicates with hearing impaired…
-
Currently there are no standard qualifications for American Sign Language interpreters in public schools. But Thursday the Florida House passed a bill...