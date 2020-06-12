DeSantis Expands Reading Programs After Coronavirus Shutdown

By 52 minutes ago
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis says the reading program will include monthlong summer programs for kindergarten to fifth grade students who have been identified as being poor readers.
    Gov. Ron DeSantis says the reading program will include monthlong summer programs for kindergarten to fifth grade students who have been identified as being poor readers.
    Governor's Press Office

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to improve the reading skills of the state's youngest students who have fallen further behind because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

DeSantis on Thursday announced a $64 million plan that will include month-long summer programs for kindergarten to fifth-grade students who have been identified as poor readers. 

Money will also be provided to districts to buy supplemental teaching materials for kindergarten to third grade classes and to train 2,000 reading coaches statewide. 

The goal is to have 90% of students be proficient readers by 2024. The announcement comes as the state's confirmed coronavirus cases neared 70,000 and deaths reached 2,850.

Click here to read complete story. 

Tags: 
schools
Gov Ron DeSantis
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

Federal CARES Act Money To Start To Flow To Counties

By Jun 11, 2020
Under the "phased approach" announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Division of Emergency Management will provide "an initial disbursement" of 25% of each county's allocation.
WUSF

More than two months after Florida received the money, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the state will start to release nearly $1.3 billion in federal funds to cash-strapped counties struggling amid a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida's Rising COVID-19 Numbers: What Do They Mean?

By Jun 9, 2020

Over the last week, Florida has seen rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Since last Tuesday, the number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus totaled more than 1,000 each day. Saturday's total of 1,426 positive tests was the most since early April.

A similar rise in new cases is happening in other states, including North Carolina, Texas and California. It's leading to worries that as businesses reopen and stay-at-home orders are lifted, relaxed guidelines could lead to new outbreaks and even a second wave of infections.

Florida Migrant Towns Become Coronavirus Hot Spots

By 59 minutes ago
Immokalee, a town of 25,000 north of the Everglades, has become a coronavirus hot spot, with cases more than doubling in the past two weeks.
VIsit Florida

Among the numerous rural areas across the U.S. that have recently experienced coronavirus outbreaks are migrant farmworker communities in Florida.

First Known U.S. Lung Transplant For COVID-19 Patient Performed In Chicago

By editor 4 hours ago

Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago announced Thursday they've performed the first successful double lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient in the U.S.

The woman in her 20s was otherwise healthy, but developed a severe case of COVID-19 that resulted in hospitalization, says Dr. Ankit Bharat, Northwestern's chief of thoracic surgery.