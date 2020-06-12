DeSantis Expands Reading Programs After Coronavirus Shutdown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to improve the reading skills of the state's youngest students who have fallen further behind because of the coronavirus outbreak.

DeSantis on Thursday announced a $64 million plan that will include month-long summer programs for kindergarten to fifth-grade students who have been identified as poor readers.

Money will also be provided to districts to buy supplemental teaching materials for kindergarten to third grade classes and to train 2,000 reading coaches statewide.

The goal is to have 90% of students be proficient readers by 2024. The announcement comes as the state's confirmed coronavirus cases neared 70,000 and deaths reached 2,850.

