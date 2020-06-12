Florida Migrant Towns Become Coronavirus Hot Spots

Among the numerous rural areas across the U.S. that have recently experienced coronavirus outbreaks are migrant farmworker communities in Florida.

Immokalee is one of them. The poor town of 25,000 north of the Everglades has become a hot spot, with cases more than doubling in the past two weeks.

Immokalee's caseload is heavier than Miami Beach and St. Petersburg, tourist hubs with much higher populations.

Other immigrant and poor towns in rural Florida also have seen spikes. Testing has been expanded in the community, but some say it should have started a lot earlier, when the rest of the state was first being tested.

