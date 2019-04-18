Bill Allowing Medical Personnel To Carry Guns Clears House

Legislation allowing medical personnel to carry guns when they are involved in tactical law enforcement duties was passed by the Florida House.

The vote Wednesday was 111-2 in favor of the bill, which specifies that medical personnel could only carry guns if they have a concealed weapons permit and are assigned to law enforcement units such as SWAT teams. They would have to undergo firearms training and training in the law enforcement agency's use-of-force policies.

The medical professional would have no duty to retreat and could use deadly force only for self-defense or the defense of others. The measure would apply to a paramedic, physician or osteopathic physician assigned to a tactical law enforcement unit.

A similar bill is pending in a Senate committee.

