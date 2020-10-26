-
Legislation allowing medical personnel to carry guns when they are involved in tactical law enforcement duties was passed by the Florida House.The vote…
A paramedic in Florida has resigned from her job after allegations that she acquired nude photos of co-workers and planned to use them as insurance if she…
A retired Boynton Beach paramedic is on a mission to save as many opioid overdose victims as he can.
A Bradenton man who used to work as a paramedic in New Jersey has been charged with practicing medicine without a license after trying to treat his…