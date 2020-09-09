BayCare Hospitals To Allow Visitors Once Again

By Mark Schreiner 25 minutes ago
  • BayCare Health System, which owns St. Joseph's Hospital, has apologized for the parents' loss and said it is investigating what happened.
Originally published on September 9, 2020 12:56 pm

For the first time in nearly five months, BayCare Health System is going to allow visitors - on a limited basis - at its hospitals.

Starting Wednesday, most inpatients will be allowed one visitor a day between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

BayCare closed visitation at its 15 hospitals in March to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a press release from BayCare, visitors must be 18 or older, pass COVID-19 screening, and wear a mask for their entire visit.

  • Extended hours will be allowed for pediatric, neonatal intensive care, labor and delivery and mothers and newborns.

  • However, no visitors will be allowed for Behavioral Health or COVID-19 patients.

  • Patients arriving for surgeries and procedures will be allowed one visitor during pre-operation and recovery times.

  • Emergency Department patients, except for those presenting with respiratory symptoms, will be allowed one visitor once they are placed in their treatment room.

  • Special circumstances can be approved by hospital leadership on a case-by-case basis.

These visitation changes are effective at:

Hillsborough County

  • St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Tampa
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tampa
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital – North, Lutz
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital – South, Riverview
  • St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital, Tampa
  • South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant City

Pasco County

  • Morton Plant North Bay, New Port Richey

Pinellas County

  • Bardmoor Emergency Center, Largo
  • BayCare Alliant Hospital, Dunedin
  • Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital, Dunedin
  • Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater
  • St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg

Polk County

  • Bartow Regional Medical Center
  • Winter Haven Hospital
  • Winter Haven Women’s Hospital

