BayCare Health Plans Waives Out-Of-Pocket Costs For Coronavirus Treatment

BayCare Health Plans is waiving all out-of-pocket costs for the 8,000 people who are covered through its Medicare Advantage plans.

The company will cover all testing and treatment, including in-patient hospital admissions.

“The health and wellbeing of the community is our top priority,” said Larry Costello, president of BayCare Health Plans. “If one of our members contracts the virus, their concern should not be in how to afford their care. We will worry about that, so that they can focus on getting better.”

BayCare will also support those who are hospitalized with COVID-19 with a team of case managers and clinicians to help in their recovery.

The company is encouraging members to avoid unnecessary trips to the doctors office and is working with providers to off telehealth options for patients.

Last week, Florida Blue, the state’s largest insurer, announced similar measures for all of its members.

