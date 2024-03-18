Four Florida distributors are affected by an oyster recall due to norovirus fears

Four Florida food distributors received Connecticut oysters that may carry the norovirus.

The Miami Herald reportsthe Connecticut Department of Agriculture ordered a recall on these oysters. A notice of the oyster recall lists three affected distributors in South Florida and one in Orlando.

On the list are:

Halpern’s Steak and Seafood, Fort Lauderdale

Halpern’s Steak and Seafood, Orlando

Allen Brothers, Miami

Q Plus Foods, Lauderhill

The affected product is Norm Bloom and Son oysters, lot No. 207, harvested in Westport, Connecticut, on Feb. 20, 2024.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists three current norovirus outbreaks. Each has to do with oysters.

If infected, symptoms usually appear within 12 to 48 hours and last one to three days. Vomiting and diarrhea are common, and dehydration may occur.

It's recommended that before buying oysters, consumers should ask about their origin.

