Four Florida distributors are affected by an oyster recall due to norovirus fears

Health News Florida | By Natu Tweh - WLRN
Published March 18, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT
Morris Smith, an oyster shucker and kitchen captain, shucks oysters at the Bourbon House Restaurant in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 24, 2014. Oyster harvests in south Louisiana are still in recovery since the 2010 BP oil spill. For the second year in a row, restaurants and seafood industry officials are working together to recycle oyster shells to help rebuild oyster beds impacted by the spill. The program, organized by the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, is aimed at helping New Orleans area restaurants recycle oyster shells. The shells will be returned to coastal waters to help revitalize public oyster seed areas and as material in coastal restoration projects.
Gerald Herbert
/
AP, file
The affected product is Norm Bloom and Son oysters, lot No. 207, harvested in Westport, Connecticut, on Feb. 20, 2024.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists three current norovirus outbreaks. Each has to do with oysters.

Four Florida food distributors received Connecticut oysters that may carry the norovirus.

The Miami Herald reportsthe Connecticut Department of Agriculture ordered a recall on these oysters. A notice of the oyster recall lists three affected distributors in South Florida and one in Orlando.

On the list are:

  • Halpern’s Steak and Seafood, Fort Lauderdale
  • Halpern’s Steak and Seafood, Orlando
  • Allen Brothers, Miami
  • Q Plus Foods, Lauderhill

The affected product is Norm Bloom and Son oysters, lot No. 207, harvested in Westport, Connecticut, on Feb. 20, 2024.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists three current norovirus outbreaks. Each has to do with oysters.

If infected, symptoms usually appear within 12 to 48 hours and last one to three days. Vomiting and diarrhea are common, and dehydration may occur.

It's recommended that before buying oysters, consumers should ask about their origin.
Health News Florida norovirusoystersCDCconnecticut
