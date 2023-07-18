A Broward County city is the latest to be designated autism-friendly

A Broward County town has joined the list of Florida's autism-friendly cities.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Cooper City was recently designated an autism-friendly city by the University of Miami-Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities.

Partners with the center can apply for the designation for free. Then the center works with them to create hospitable spaces for people with autism and other disabilities.

If all changes and improvements abide with the center's checklist, they will receive the designation as an "Autism Friendly Partner."

Some of the measures Cooper City took include setting aside low-sensory areas for outdoor events with loud noises, and adding signs in offices to tell visitors what to expect.