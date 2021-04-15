News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Discussion: Comparing COVID-19 Vaccination Process Of California, Florida
In this discussion on NPR's "Morning Edition," Health News Florida reporter Stephanie Colombini and Jackie Fortier of NPR station KPCC in Los Angeles offer insights on the state's different approaches.
We look at how two states are distributing COVID-19 vaccines. California is expanding eligibility to anyone 16 or older — weeks after Florida launched its own expansion.
Copyright 2021 NPR