WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Discussion: Comparing COVID-19 Vaccination Process Of California, Florida

By Jackie Fortier,
Stephanie Colombini
Published April 15, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT
In this discussion on NPR's "Morning Edition," Health News Florida reporter Stephanie Colombini and Jackie Fortier of NPR station KPCC in Los Angeles offer insights on the state's different approaches.

We look at how two states are distributing COVID-19 vaccines. California is expanding eligibility to anyone 16 or older — weeks after Florida launched its own expansion.

In this discussion on NPR's "Morning Edition," Health News Florida reporter Stephanie Colombini and Jackie Fortier of KPCC of Los Angeles offer insights on the two approaches.

Jackie Fortier
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
