Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Is In Isolation

Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and is now in isolation, according to a statement issued by Clarence House, the prince's royal residence in London. The prince and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 72, are currently living at Balmoral Castle, the royal family's estate in Scotland.

"The statement said the 71-year-old prince of Wales is displaying mild symptoms but 'remains in good health,' " NPR's Frank Langfitt reports from London. He adds that Camilla, 72, has tested negative for the virus.

"The statement added that it wasn't possible to determine from whom the prince caught the virus because of his many public engagements in recent weeks," Langfitt reports.

The heir to the British throne made several high-profile appearances earlier this month, including a benefit dinner in London on March 12 for Australian bushfire relief, according to his public schedule. The night before, the prince attended the Prince's Trust Awards at the London Palladium, where he met award-winners and charity supporters.

Charles last saw his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on March 12, according to the BBC, which cites Buckingham Palace.

On March 9, Prince Charles attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. During the service, he sat alongside the queen and other members of the royal family.

"A number of household staff at Birkhall — the prince's residence on the Balmoral estate — are now self-isolating at their own homes," the BBC reports. "A palace source said the prince has spoken to both the Queen and his sons — the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex — and is in good spirits."

