Three COVID-19 Cases At Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base

Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base has three positive cases of coronavirus.

MacDill's Commander Colonel Stephen Snelson declared a public health emergency on the base, which is also home to U.S. Central Command, and U.S. Special Operations Command.

The announcement came in a Facebook post which said no new restrictions were put into place at the base, but some may be coming.

Officials had already shut down on-base training and morale and recreational facilities such as the FamCamp, the Skeet Range and Marina. MacDill also moved chapel services online, and limited vehicle and other operations to "mission essential" services.

The base commander has also said those planning to separate from the Air Force or to retire could do so as scheduled.

It wasn't clear if the three patients being monitored include a Navy sailor assigned to MacDill who was diagnosed off-base with COVID-19 last week.

