Florida Keys To Set Up Roadblock: Locals Only

Monroe County is setting up a roadblock to make sure only Keys residents can drive onto the island chain.

WLRN depends on donors to remain South Florida’s leading nonprofit, most trusted source of news and information. Support our mission by giving monthly as a sustaining member of Friends of WLRN or make a one-time donation of your choice. Thank you. Click here to give.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is setting up traffic stops at mile marker 112.5 on U.S. 1, the county line, and on Card Sound Road.

The stations will start operating by early Friday, according to a county press release.

Allowed in: Keys residents, property owners and those actively involved in work in the Keys including fuel tankers, delivery and grocery trucks.

Proof of residency includes a hurricane-entry sticker, local I.D., utility bill, deed, lease or tax bill.

People working in the Keys, like construction workers, will need to show a letter from their employer, employee identification, a paystub or current construction contract in the Keys.

First responders, healthcare workers and military actively engaged in work in the Keys will need proper IDs.

The county warns that long delays are possible at checkpoints. The county is asking people not to call 911 with non-emergency questions about U.S. 1.

Keys residents can get information about the local response in the Keys here. They can also call the Monroe County Emergency Management information hotline at 800-955-5504.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .