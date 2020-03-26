© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Due To Demand, Drive-Thru Coronavirus Appointments Halted At Raymond James Stadium

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros
Published March 26, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT
The site had 900 test kits with which to work.
The site had 900 test kits with which to work.

The coronavirus test site at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is no longer taking appointments.

The site, run by Hillsborough County and six other local partners, just opened Wednesday and had 900 test kits with which to work.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

A county spokesman said 900 appointments have already been booked for symptomatic people who passed a pre-screening process.

They also don't know when or if they will receive more kits they requested from the federal government.

The site will still be running Friday to complete the scheduled appointments.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

HNF StoriesCoronaviruscoronavirus testingCOVID-19
Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of All Things Consideredfor WGCU News.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media.
Related Content