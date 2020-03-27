Latest On Coronavirus: Big Jump In Florida Cases, Raymond James Stadium Testing To Resume, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, according to the

3,054 – Florida Residents |8 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 144 – Non-Florida Residents | 46 - Deaths

Big Jump In Cases

For the second straight day, over 500 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

are reporting 2,900 people in Florida have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The latest figures from around noon Friday reflect an increase of 416 more people with COVID-19 since the 7 p.m. report Thursday, and 545 more than Thursday morning.

Thursday evening’s release also shows another person has died in Sarasota County from COVID-19. Details on the individual are pending. The death is the second in Sarasota County. [ Read more]

-- Lisa Peakes

Drive-Thru Testing To Resume At Raymond James Stadium

The coronavirus drive-thru testing site will reopen at Raymond James Stadium.

Hillsborough County health officials said it received an additional 1,000 testing kits from the state of Florida and are still working to secure the needed personal protective equipment required for medical teams working at the site.

The date of the reopening has yet to be determined.

The site halted testing on Friday after receiving 900 kits. It opened on Wednesday and had 900 kits with which to work.

-- Carl Lisciandrello

Hillsborough Sets Shelter-In-Place

There will be no curfew in Hillsborough County, after all.

But starting at 10 p.m. Friday, county residents will be asked to "shelter at home" - 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The county's Emergency Policy Group voted unanimously Thursday to ask people to stay home to battle the spread of coronavirus. [ Read more]

-- Steve Newborn

Pinellas Law Enforcement Making Sure Businesses Following Rules

Pinellas County businesses are being warned to follow recommendations designed to reduce the spread of coronavirus or they will be forced to close.Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that 200 deputies and officers from St. Petersburg and Clearwater Police started sharing details about the one-week stay-at-home order this morning.

He said officers are concerned specifically about places where people usually are in close contact such as hair and nail salons.

Pinellas leaders also are reminding residents that swimming pools at apartment complexes, country clubs and other public places are closed. Tennis courts and golf courses are open - as long as people follow guidance to stay 6 feet apart.

-- Mary Shedden

Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg Rescheduled

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is expected to be rescheduled for later this year.

The event, which was set to be held March 13 through 15, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, the rescheduling is part of “the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ efforts to run as many of its points championship races as possible in 2020 and would be expected to serve as the season finale round.” [ Read more]

-- Jonah Hinebaugh

Raymond James Stadium Drive-Thru Testing Site Closed

The coronavirus test site at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is no longer taking appointments.

The site, run by Hillsborough County and six other local partners, just opened Wednesday and had 900 test kits with which to work.

A county spokesman said 900 appointments have already been booked for symptomatic people who passed a pre-screening process. [ Read more]

-- Jessica Meszaros

